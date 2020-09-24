Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan government has planned to establish six Technical Education and Training Centres at an estimated cost of Rs1200 million to provide skill based and technical training to the youth for getting better jobs opportunities.

The government has designed the plan to set up six Technical Education and Training Centres to meet the challenges of the present day and to overcome lack of technical human resource in the province, an official of the Balochistan government told media on Wednesday.

The vocational technical training centres would be established in Quetta, Pishin, Punjgor, Sibi, Awaran and Khulu district, he added.

“The youth will be imparted skills development training in various technical fields. That will not only ensure a prosperous future for young people but also for the province as well.”

He said the purpose of free of cost technical professional training was to enhance skills and capabilities of the youth to enable them to set up start-up businesses and get jobs in industrial fields.

He said that the skills development programme was launched in the province to polish skills of youngsters so that they could avail opportunities from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the future.

He said it would link Balochistan with the world and also urged the quarters concerned to ensure measures to provide professional technical training to youth for enhancing skills.

He mentioned that quality education was important for development of the province, stressing that backwardness of the province could only be removed through better knowledge and technical training.

The government has also decided to strengthen technical centres to ensure easy access towards technical education in the province, he added.