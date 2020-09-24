Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Darbar Sial Sharif in Sargodha on Wednesday and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Shareef Peer Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family members. The CM also went to the grave of Peer Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and offered Fateha. He paid tributes to the religious services of late Peer Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and said that he rendered invaluable services for the religion of Islam. The country has been deprived of a patriotic personality with the passing away of Peer Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and the vacuum created due to his death will not be fulfilled, he said. The religious and social services of late Peer Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi will always be remembered, he added.

Provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Syed Sumsam Bukhari and elected representatives were also present. District jail Multan prisoner gets new lease of life after treatment on CM’s orders

A 5-hour operation of Muhammad Hanif, a prisoner of District Jail Multan and suffering from the heart ailment, was conducted at cardiology hospital on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday.

The CM has expressed good wishes for the recovery of Muhammad Hanif stating that the state has fulfilled its responsibility. Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Javed Akhter Mahmood met with the family of the patient and supervised his transfer to ICU ward. The commissioner has said that Punjab government will look after till complete recovery of Muhammad Hanif.

It may be added here that prisoner Muhammad Hanif appealed to the CM for his treatment during the inspection of District Jail Multan.