In a tit-for-tat move, China on Thursday banned the entry of two Australian scholars, state-run media said.

The authorities banned the entry of Australian scholar Clive Hamilton and Alexander Joske, an analyst from the think tank Australian Strategic Policy Institute, over their anti-China views, according to daily Global Times.

The move came after Australian authorities revoked the visas of two Chinese scholars earlier this month.

Hamilton is a professor of public ethics at Charles Sturt University in Canberra who has written books and reports accusing China of “influencing and infiltrating” Western countries, including Australia and the US, by stealing intelligence through public information and hacking, said the report..

Joske has also been accused of anti-China propaganda and stoking anti-China issues.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra turned sour after the latter joined its Western allies in seeking a probe into the origins of COVID-19, which first appeared in Wuhan, China.