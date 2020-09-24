Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence Wing on Wednesday recovered contraband items worth millions of rupees in Karachi and arrested an accused. According to ANF Sources, the raid was carried out at a water geyser and tandoor warehouse in Clifton area.

The contraband items were to be exported to Qatar after concealing them into a water geyser, when the ANF team raided at the warehouse and arrested an accused named Mushtaq.

The recovered contraband items are said to be worth millions of rupees in the international market.