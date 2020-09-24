Share:

Islamabad-Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Islamabad (West) Muhammad Atta Rabbani on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of PPP leader Nasir Khan Bangu in a rape case.

Earlier, a magistrate in federal capital on September 18 sent Bangu, who is facing charges of raping a girl on gunpoint, to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand after a team of police told judge that they have completed investigation from the accused and needed no more custody of him.

When ASJ Muhammad Atta Rabbani took up the rape case, Zafar Khokhar Advocate appeared before the judge and argued that his client was roped in a bogus rape case.

He said he is a political figure of his area while his political opponents had implicated him in the rape case. He requested judge to grant his client bail in the case.

Opposing the arguments of the lawyer, Ms Aliya Zareen Abbasi Advocate said her client was victimised as she was needy and poor.

“Usually it is not easy for the family of the victim to come forward and set the law in motion in cases of rape. Rape is molestation that the generations have to suffer hence the accused cannot be extended any benefit while considering the bail,” she argued.

The court must observe the previous criminal conduct of the accused and in this particular case the defense has failed to highlight any motive, previous enmity or mala fide on the part of the complainant who is an innocent girl of 20 years only, she said.

Therefore, the court should reject bail plea of accused, argued Aliya Zareen Abbasi Advocate.

After completion of arguments of both parties, ASJ Muhamamd Atta Rabbani rejected the bail of Nasir Khan Bangu in the rape case.

On 7/9/2020, a young girl namely Saima lodged complaint with PS Karachi Company that she was raped by Nasir Abbas Khan on gunpoint after luring her for a job. Police rounded up the alleged rapist after filing a case against him.

A team of investigators of PS Karachi Company had brought the handcuffed PPP leader Nasir Bungu before the court of Area Magistrate Malik Aman on September 18 and pleaded the interrogation from accused was done and his physical custody needed no more by police. The magistrate had sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.