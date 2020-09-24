Share:

Ambassadors, Diplomats, Defence attaches and Representatives of various countries and International Organizations visited JURA Sector along line of control on Thursday.

On the occasion, Diplomatic community was briefed by Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar on latest situation along the LOC and Indian cease fire violations.

The diplomats were briefed that Indian troops intentionally target civil population along with the line of controlIndia committed 2,333 ceasefire violations during this year.