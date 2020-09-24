Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all possible steps are being taken to solve the problems of Karachi. He said, efforts were being made to hold local body elections on time.

He said this while inaugurating a free dialysis ward on behalf of Rehman Foundation on Wednesday.

The provincial minister said this while inaugurating a free dialysis ward on behalf of Rehman Foundation on Wednesday. Renowned scholars Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Dr. Waqar Ahmed, Yeogi Wajahat, Naseem Rajput Syed Ziaul Hassan, Ahmed Shah and Dr. Khaleda Kanwal were also present on the occasion.

Nasir Shah said that free dialysis by Rehman Foundation was a good initiative. The Sindh government values the welfare agencies engaged in the work and service of humanity. On the Special instructions from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh all possible steps should be taken to provide relief to the people, he assured.

The provincial minister said that restoration of Karachi’s infrastructure was also a link in the same chain. We will also take all possible steps for it, he maintained.