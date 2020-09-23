Share:

Rahim Yar Khan-Food Security & Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE), Fauji Fertilizer Company’s NPO, successfully held a two-day medical camp at Ahmed pur Lamma, Rahim Yar Khan on 22nd and 23rd September 2020 in collaboration with Indus Hospital Network (IHN). Quality healthcare treatment including free consultation, basic OPD, Gynae related services, and Tuberculosis diagnosis along with medicines was provided free of cost to the local community. More than 200 patients benefited from the camp, majority being women. Indus Hospital Network, through its kind support, provided qualified doctor, community midwife and paramedic staff for the stated camp. The local community was highly appreciative of this effort by FFC’s FACE since it provided quality healthcare service in their area, which is devoid of such facilities. FFC’s FACE aims at continuing such efforts for community uplift in future as well.