LAHORE -Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) has reduced the tuition fee for its postgraduate programmes by approximately 50 percent to facilitate students.

The University has secured alternate funding to effect this change. This decision was taken by the University’s governing body to make higher education affordable for all. The University’s administration believes that this decision would allow students from various socioeconomic backgrounds to get an affordable and quality education. Moreover, the administration hopes that it would also improve diversity within the student body, allowing students from a range of backgrounds to learn and interact with each other and contribute to the progress and development of the country. With its world-class facilities and state-of-the-art research infrastructure ready to educate the next generation of scholars and researchers, FCCU is excited to announce this decision.