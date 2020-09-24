Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the option of negotiation with the opposition is not ruled out.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has been given the permission of Long March. We will not halt opposition protests. NAB is an independent body and the government has no interference in it.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of Pakistan Dairy Expo -2020 at a local hotel here on Wednesday. Provincial Minister Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahamd was present among others.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the whole country has witnessed that we did not halt the Long March of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

Instead we provided them with security and other facilities. He said that the protest is the democratic right of opposition so if the opposition parties want to protest, we will not stop them from practicing their democratic rights. Responding to a question, Governor Punjab said that the government is united and strengthened.

Our government will complete its constitutional term regardless of opposition protests and long marches.

Replying to a question about NAB notice to Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Governor Punjab said that whenever NAB summons someone, it has nothing to do with the government. He said that the Chairman NAB was appointed during the reign of PML (N) and PPP.

He said that our government does not interfere in matters related to NAB and NAB summons people from PTI as well.

He said that the doors of negotiations are never closed in politics. If the opposition wants to negotiate about national and political matters, then the government is ready for it because a negotiation is the only way to solve problems.

Governor Punjab said that the opposition’s criticism of national institutes is condemnable.

Pak Army is the most important institution of our country. Those who are criticizing it in order to make it controversial should play their role in strengthening institutions.

He said that the matter of repatriation of Nawaz Sharif is now in court. Federal organizations are playing their role for his repatriation and whatever will happen as per the constitution of Pakistan. We do not believe in politics of revenge, he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in reply to another question, said that municipal elections were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Municipal elections will take place as soon as the coronavirus situation is under control. Our government believes in the devolution of power; therefore, Municipal elections will definitely take place.

Unfortunately, previous governments have only paid lip service to solve the problems of farmers but there was no practical implementation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are committed to resolve all problems of farmers and provide them with relief, he added.

Chairman Senate Sadiq

SanjraniCalls on Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the PTI government believes in democracy and strengthening of the Parliament.

Those who are trying to destabilize the country can never be well wishers of Pakistan.

Imran Khan will never be blackmailed by the opposition. According to details, Chairman Senate called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in Governor’s House Lahore. During the meeting they discussed various political and national matters.

Governor said that ever since the incumbent government came to power, opposition parties have been giving threats of protests and sit-ins but Prime Minister Imran Khan is neither afraid of any protest, nor will he let opposition blackmail him. He said that opposition should wait for general elections rather than resorting to protests.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that it is the responsibility of all political parties to play their due role in strengthening democracy and Parliament.

He said this is the only way to strengthen Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is facing current challenges due to failed policies of the previous governments.