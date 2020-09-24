Share:

KARACHI-Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi performed the groundbreaking of Bahria University Dental College & Hospital here on Wednesday. He was received by Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shuakat on arrival.

Later, the chief guest was briefed about the salient aspects of the project. Bahria University is developing a Health Sciences Complex at Bahria University Medical & Dental College (BUM&DC), Karachi.

In the first phase of development of Health Sciences Complex, Bahria University Dental College & Hospital will be constructed, while in the second phase Pakistan Navy Nursing College & Medical Training School would be built.

In the last phase, Allied Health Sciences & College of Physical Therapy will also be established.

In pursuance of Chief of the Naval Staff’s vision to promote quality education, Bahria University Dental College & Hospital, will provide quality Oral healthcare facilities and inter-disciplinary research in different areas.

Additionally, it will contribute to produce & skill-up dental professionals, postgraduates and dental paramedic staff of international standards.

The ceremony was attended by Director General Medical Services (Navy) Surgeon Rear Admiral Chaudhry M Qamarul Haq Noor, Director General BUM&DC Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ahmad, senior naval officers and faculty members.