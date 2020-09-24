Share:

BADIN - Hundreds of city residents gathered at Mehran Chowk on Wednesday to protest against prolonged gas and power loadshedding.

According to reports, the protestors, including representatives of the civil society, also held a sit-in at the chowk, blocking the main road for several hours.

While talking to the media, the protesters said that prolonged power outages and gas loadshedding had made their lives miserable.

They asked as to how they could continue their businesses and house chores when they were without electricity for 16 hours.

They said that the out-of-order transformers were yet to be repaired or replaced.

They threatened the authorities with more protests if the issue was not resolved.