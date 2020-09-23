Share:

LAHORE-All Boards of Punjab have recently announced Intermediate Results 2020 under Covid-19/Promotion Policy 2020. The boards across the province declared results on the basis of students’ performance in the previous academic results.

According to the results compiled, Punjab Group of Colleges retained its top position bagging maximum number of positions across boards. PGC took 153(1st, 2nd and 3rd) positions in total with 18 overall positions. Board wise position attained by Punjab College students were; Lahore Board 23 positions, Faisalabad Board 18 positions, Gujranwala Board 23 positions, Multan Board 7 positions, Rawalpindi Boards 18 positions, Sargodha Board 17 positions, Bahawalpur Board 22 positions, Sahiwal Board 13 positions and Federal Board 2 positions.

Board wise pass percentage was as following: Lahore Board 99.43%, Faisalabad Board 87.70%, Gujranwala Board 99%, Multan Board 86.21%, Sargodha Board 89.52%, Bahawalpur Board 86.24% and DG Khan Board 88.89%