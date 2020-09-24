Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six members of two criminal gangs and recovered six stolen motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, wine and weapons from them, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Owing these efforts, teams headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, ASIs Zulfqar Ali, Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Akram Ranjha, Iftkhir Ahmed and other officials successfully arrested six members of two criminal gangs

They have been identified as Younas, Ghulam Shabbir, Khanzada, Aamir Shahzad, Taj and Jave. Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, valuables, wine and weapons used in various criminal incidents.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting citizens at gun point in various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them and police team is hopeful for more recovery from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.