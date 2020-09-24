Share:

KARACHI - The worst power load-shedding by the K-electric continued in Karachi while a pipeline on Wednesday blasted at the Dhabeji pumping station after a power breakdown. The K-electric has started unannounced load-shedding across the city as Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony , Malir, North Nazimabad, Gulistane Jauhar areas are facing intermittent power shutdowns. The electricity is also suspended in North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani and Orangi. The K-electric power outages timings have reached up to 14 hours while lives of people have turned into hell in the scorching heat and humid weather. On the other hand, Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has said that a power breakdown at Dhabeji continued while the closure of electricity at once blasted a pipeline providing water to the city after which millions of gallons of water supply to the city has been suspended.