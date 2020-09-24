Share:

KARACHI-Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday, while welcoming the recent visits by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to the port city, emphasised that the hope these visits had kindled in the hearts of Karachiites for resolution of their issues should never be allowed to turn into despair.

While addressing a press conference here at Pakistan House, he said people of the city had pinned no hopes on the federal and provincial governments. “However, the COAS and CJP are really concerned as how to find a way out of the issues confronting economic lifeline of the country.” Party President Anis Kaim Khani, members of the Central Executive Committee and National Council were also present on the occasion.

Kamal said he was afraid that Karachi was no more a priority for the rulers after some recent political developments in the country.

“The script of Rs1150 billion Karachi package, announced by the prime minister, has perhaps been lost somewhere.” “Instead of resolving the issues confronting country’s financial hub, the rules are awaiting a new disaster to surface. We are afraid that if the problems of Karachi are not resolved this time on a priority basis, people will start blaming the institutions,” he expressed the apprehension.

PSP chairman said the irony was that local bodies were empowered and given resources not by any civilian government, but by dictators, while the so-called champions of democracy always trampled upon the rights of people. “Even the Supreme Court had to intervene for holding the local body elections. Not for a day, in any civilized society, are local governments inactivated,” he argued.

He regretted that most pressing issues confronting the country fell prey to the politics of ethnicity. “Sindhis are our brothers and we Mohajirs regard them as Ansars, but Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believes in the politics of violence in order to prolong its rule in Sindh, which is fueling hatred,” Kamal said, and added, “Those who talk of saving motherland from division have fragmented the motherland’s heart - Karachi into seven parts and that too on ethnic basis.” The Britishers, PSP chairman said, had left the subcontinent, but before leaving left their colonial mindset behind. “PPP government ruling Sindh has the same mindset, which has created resentment in Urdu speaking people, resulting in calls for a separate province for them by their leaders,” he lamented. “In order to cover up their corrupt deeds, these representatives of Mohajirs incite them against the Sindhis,” he said, and added, “Millions of Mohajirs living in interior Sindh do not want a new province.”