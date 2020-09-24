Share:

KANDHKOT/ KARACHI-Kashmore police on Wednesday claimed to have held a ‘proclaimed offender’ (PO). According to a press release issued by police, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahmood Ali Bhutto and his team were on routine patrolling when they spotted Sabir Ali, son of Sharbat Khoso, and managed to arrest him following a brief encounter. Police said that he was wanted in connection with several cases.

Cellphones returned

to their owners:

District police on Wednesday handed over two Android cellphones to their owners which were stolen few days back. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Amjad Ahmed Sheikh personally handed over mobile to their owners. Speaking on this occasion, he said that several complaints of mobile theft and mobile snatching had been received on Tuesday which led to today’s police action, resulting in the recovery of two cellphones in a single day.

SHOs reshuffled:

Moreover, several SHOs serving in various towns and cities of Kashmore district were reshuffled on Wednesday. A press release said that SHO Ghanwar Ali Mahar had been transferred to Police Lines while Aijaz Ahmed Khoso had been posted as SHO A-section police station. Similarly, Karampur police station was placed under the control of Mohammad Bux Naich and Ilyas Ahmed Odho was posted as SHO B-section police station, Kandhkot.

Police begin raids to arrest rapists of 22-year-old girl

The police on Wednesday raided to arrest rapists involved in the gang-rape of 22 years old girl in Clifton area of the city. The girl was found unconscious on Monday in the area when the police reached the spot.

The 22-year-old had alleged to have been repeatedly sexually abused throughout the night after she was abducted. The rape was also confirmed in the medical report.

The police on the identification of the victim girl, raided a flat situated in Khayaban-e-Nishat, Clifton area of Karachi to arrest the culprits, but failed.

The accused managed to escape from the premises.

Later, the police also raided the houses of relatives of rapists but failed to nab the culprits.

The police have claimed to obtained full details of rapists in the case.

The medical report had confirmed that multiple culprits sexually assaulted her.

Her case has been reported in Boat Basin Police Station and the ASP Clifton Zahida Perveen had been delegated to her case investigations.