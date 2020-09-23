Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kim Kardashian has been doing her best to hold her family together amid husband Kanye West’s ongoing mental health struggles and frequent Twitter firestorms. But the 39 year old KKW Beauty took her mind off the chaos by slipping into a head-to-toe Balmain ensemble personally sent to her by the French luxury brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. ‘Balmain Barbie,’ wrote Kardashian as she modeled the high fashion fit for her 185million Instagram followers. Before trying the outfit on for size, Kim gave her fans a closer look at the various pieces she was generously gifted. ‘Oh my God! Look at this Balmain. Look at this turtleneck with the gloves and the biker shorts and the bag...’ she narrated, while panning her camera over the luxury goods.

One item that really excited the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was the unique Balmain face mask.