PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Wednesday lauded the arrangements made by the district administration for dealing with polio and Covid-19 deadly viruses. He was speaking to media during his visit to Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by RPO Bannu Awal Khan, Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan and DPO Abdul Rauf Qaisarani, visited the Levies Training Centre. The personnel were being trained by Pakistan Army.

During his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, MS Haleemur Rehman Khattak took the Chief Secretary to various sections and wards.