Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman took a serious notice of the financial irregularities and issuance of fake degrees by some public sector universities of the province and said that there would be no compromise on the financial discipline and merit-based system in the higher educational institutions.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Governor said that all public sector universities had been directed to prepare their fiscal budget on the basis of genuine requirements and audit was made mandatory for all higher educational institutions.

He said that Director General Audit was also asked to conduct audit of the varsities. In addition, treasurer in all universities are being posted from Audit and Accounts Group in consultation with the Auditor General of Pakistan.

He said that unfortunately there was no transparent audit system in the varsities as they had been preparing their own budget and have weak internal audit system and as a result of which the universities are facing financial crisis.

He said that illegal and nepotism in recruitments would not be tolerated at any cast and a number of inquiries are being continued to probe the illegal recruitments in the varsities.

The Governor said that concrete steps are being taken to restore its educational quality and standard.

and they are committed to establish a merit-based system in all public sector universities, asserting that there would be no compromise on the education standard as it was linked with the future of the coming generations.

The governor said that the amendment proposed in the Universities Act 2012 was only to bring the overall merit based system and transparency in the affairs of the varsities and make VCs sufficiently strong in the administrative affairs.