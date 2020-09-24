Share:

Late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose at the country's highest court here on Wednesday.

Ginsburg's casket, draped in the American flag and surrounded by bouquets of white flowers, was placed under the portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.

Mourners lined up outside the court to pay their respects. Almost all of them wore masks and kept distance between each other.

Among them, some brought flowers, some came with banners with words in honor of the liberal icon, and others wore shirts imprinted with her images or quotes.

Earlier in the day, a memorial service for Ginsburg was held inside the Supreme Court and was attended by her family, friends, and fellow members on the court's bench.

"I offer our heartfelt condolences on the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Chief Justice John Roberts said in his remarks. "That loss is widely shared but we know that it falls most heavily on the family."

Ginsburg died last week at the age of 87 due to complications related to metastatic pancreas cancer.

A renowned champion of women's rights, Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by then President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the highest court in the United States and served for more than 27 years.

Clinton and former U.S. first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stopped by to pay their respects on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump will pay his respects to Ginsburg on Thursday, according to the White House. Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, to become the first woman in history to be honored this way.

She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, which is across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., according to the Supreme Court.

Flags outside some federal buildings have been lowered to half staff to mark Ginsburg's death.

Trump has said he will name Ginsburg's replacement on Saturday.

Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, appear to have enough votes to confirm the pick, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

Democrats oppose moving forward with a vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, arguing that the November election is only several weeks away, all but ensuring a fierce confirmation battle on Capitol Hill.