LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhupura, at the LCCI on Wednesday. According to LCCI spokesperson, Commandant/DIG NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura Mehboob Aslam and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh signed the MoU. On the Occasion, NH&MP Commandant/DIG Mehboob Aslam said that the purpose of the MoU was to establish a cooperative link between the two organizations to maximize road safety awareness among the general public. He said the Motorway police in collaboration with the LCCI could organize road safety awareness campaigns, medical camps especially in the rural areas alongside the motorways. He said that the LCCI and NH&MP could immediately organise an awareness campaign regarding “COVID-19” as it was still here and people had started ignoring precautionary measures. The commandant said the LCCI and the NH&MP could distribute face masks and hand sanitizers along with awareness pamphlets on the Motorways. He said that Lahore Chamber and Motorways Police could also collaborate in highlighting the importance of greenery and tree plantation for environmental protection.