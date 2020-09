Share:

A tremor measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Western Turkey at 13:38:31.6 UTC, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has said.

The quake was registered 30 kilometres south of Silivri, a city in Istanbul Province. According to the EMSC, it struck at a depth of 12 kilometres.

So far there have been no reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake which had its epicentre in the Sea of Marmara.