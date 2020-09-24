Share:

Islamabad - Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram on Wednesday visited Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), I-8/4, to inspect the implementation of COVID-19 Preventive SOPs.

The IMCG Principal Prof Firdous Zahra Bashir received the Parliamentary Secretary (Education) and made a detailed presentation on the SOPs being observed in the college.

The Parliamentary Secretary (Education) inspected the classes and was happy to see that the students, teachers and staff of IMCG I-8/4 were strictly observing the SOPs for COVID-19 prevention in accordance with the guidelines of Federal Government of Pakistan.

At the end of inspection, Wajiha Ikram also planted a tree in the college.