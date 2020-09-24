Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations. In a press statement on Wednesday, Moonis said that the people of Pakistan salute Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the depths of their hearts on raising the Kashmir issue in the United Nations and condemning Indian atrocities and oppression in occupied Kashmir. Moonis Elahi said that by demanding a solution of the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions in the General Assembly the Turkish President had won the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir. He said if the Islamic world followed in the footsteps of the Turkish President for freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian aggression the day was not far away when Kashmir will be liberated and people of occupied Kashmir will get rid of Indian atrocities and oppression.