Brussels !! Additional Secretary Aftab Khokhar will be the Ambassador to Austria.

Aftab Khokhar has served in many other countries, including Beirut, and has been shining Pakistan's name and image in the outside world. You have taken steps to increase Pakistan's trade. He is a passionate diplomat. That's why you have good relations abroad.

You have made Pakistan famous at every opportunity. Your new relocation to Austria will add a new chapter to bringing society closer to Pakistan. Relations between the two countries will be further enhanced.

Aftab Iqbal's personality is very impressive. He also knows the art of putting his words into the hearts of others.

You are an experienced and hardworking diplomat.

The community in Europe and Austria is delighted with your appointment.