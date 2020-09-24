Share:

KARACHI - The police on Wednesday raided to arrest rapists involved in the gang-rape of 22 years old girl in Clifton area of the city.

The girl was found unconscious on Monday in the area when the police reached the spot. The 22-year-old had alleged to have constant repeated sexual abuse throughout the night after she was abducted, the rape was also confirmed in the medical report.

The police on the identification of the victim girl, raided at a flat situated in Khayaban-e-Nishat, Clifton area of Karachi to arrest the culprits, but failed. The accused managed to escape from the premises.

Later, the police also raided the houses of relatives of rapists but failed to nab the culprits.

The police have claimed to obtained full details of rapists in the case.

The medical report had confirmed that multiple culprits sexually assaulted her.

Her case has been reported in Boat Basin Police Station and the ASP Clifton Zahida Perveen had been delegated to her case investigations.