Share:

In a video message released Tuesday, UK Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the latter a US citizen, called on Americans to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”, urging them to vote on 3 November in the “most important election of our lifetime”. Many viewed the comments as directed against US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Prince Harry and his American spouse, Meghan Markle, for their involvement and interest in the 3 November presidential election.

In a press conference at the White House, Trump was asked by reporters about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their plea to Americans on Tuesday, US National Voter Registration Day, to vote in what they noted is the “most important election of our lifetime”.

“I’m not a big fan of hers. I would say this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it,” Trump responded.

President Trump is asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle telling people to vote for Joe Biden: Pakistan reports 798 COVID-19 cases in one day "I wish a lot of luck to Harry cause he's gonna need it." pic.twitter.com/9OCBeSMguZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020