LAHORE - The Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) hosted post-Covid-19 training sessions of seven games - hockey, athletics, karate, table tennis, badminton, taekwondo and tennis on Wednesday. The training sessions were conducted here at National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium, NPSC Gymnasium Hall and Tennis Stadium respectively under the banner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Over 300 male and female players participated in these training sessions also witnessed by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. Talking on the occasion, Bhatti appreciated all the preventive measures adopted by the organisers to keep all the camp trainees and officials safe from fatal coronavirus pandemic and said that sports activities are resuming gradually across the province after the lessening of coronavirus threat. Lauding the participating trainees, the minister said: “We are quite determined to find several future Olympians and champions out of these young camp probables. Punjab govt will make every possible effort for the provision of all sports facilities to talented athletes of the province.” Bhatti said Punjab govt, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is building top class sports infrastructure across the province. “The competitive sports events will resume in the province in near future as per the directives of the government.

“All the training facilities were interrupted throughout the province due to Covid-19 but now the situation is getting better day by day. “All the sports officers and coaches have been advised to improve the training of young male and female players so that they can get ideal preparation for future national and international sports events,” he added.