ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday planted a tree as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan and also attended a ceremony of polio free Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army has joined the national polio and tree plantation campaigns, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army formations planted around 29 million trees from 2018 onwards and are planting 5 million trees during the current monsoon season as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) as part of “Green Motorways Initiative” is planting around one million saplings astride the motorways in the next two and a half years.

The Initiative encompasses planting and nurturing 600,000 plants along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 180,000 plants along Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), 120,000 plants along Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) and over 100,000 plants astride Swat Motorway.