Pakistan on Thursday has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 308,217. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,437.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 799 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 134,845 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,686 in Punjab, 37,470 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,288 in Islamabad, 14,765 in Balochistan, 2,591 in Azad Kashmir and 3,572 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,471 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,229 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 181 in Islamabad, 83 in GB and 70 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,264,216 coronavirus tests and 42,299 in last 24 hours. 294,392 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 548 patients are in critical condition.