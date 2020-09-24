Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan and Turkmenistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in digital connectivity initia­tives. It was decided in a meeting between Ambas­sador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Mov­lamov and Chairman Paki­stan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General Amir Azeem Ba­jwa (R) who called on him here, said a news release. Both sides discussed mat­ters of mutual interest in­cluding the proposed fiber optic link between Turk­menistan and Pakistan with reference to Turk­menistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.