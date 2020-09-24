ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in digital connectivity initiatives. It was decided in a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) who called on him here, said a news release. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including the proposed fiber optic link between Turkmenistan and Pakistan with reference to Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.
Share: