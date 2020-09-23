Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that it will offer lucrative 12-month contracts to a big number of unemployed cricketers for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season, which gets underway in Multan with the National T20 Cup First XI matches on 30 September. PCB Director of High Performance Nadeem Khan said on Wednesday that based on feedback received from the 192 cricketers, who have been selected for the 2020-21 domestic central contracts, 76 percent have confirmed they were without any permanent or contractual jobs. “These are staggering numbers and present the clear picture that most of our top cricketers, including some future stars, were with any jobs or guaranteed income until the PCB came forward and offered them 12-month performance-based contracts. “Eleven percent cricketers out of the 192 have permanent employments with either Wapda, SNGPL and PIA, while the remaining 13 percent have contractual employment with 12 departments. These statistics does not include the 18 centrally contracted and three cricketers with emerging contracts who are employed by the PCB. “If you break this down further, then the data suggests 146 cricketers out of 192 are without any jobs, while 46 cricketers have some sort of employment, including 22 permanent employment and 24 contractual employment,” he said.