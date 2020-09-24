Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seems determined in implementing the decisions taken during the All Parties Conference held few days back in Islamabad.

The moot discussed the ways and means to oust whom the opposition parties see as an illegitimate and unlawful government. According to President PML-N, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the people are worried due to the policies of the government. In a message, he said that Mian Nawaz Sharif always served masses whenever in power. He said the party was united in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. He said that the party is concerned about the unrest among the masses as they are now fed up with the false promises made by the incumbent government. PML-N President said that if come into power, they will again serve the masses. The APC was addressed by the PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif who criticized the government and the establishment to the extent that the government termed it an anti-institutions speech.

According to some political observers, Mian Nawaz Sharif did steal the show. If the APC decisions are implemented and the present PTI government goes home, the Nawaz-led party would be the main beneficiary. According to the party sources, they would be striving hard to get the results through decisions taken during the moot. Shahbaz Sharif seems determined in implementing the APC decision. “No matter, I am put in jail or not, the decisions taken during the APC would be implemented,” he said in the message. The message expresses the resolve of the opposition leader as they launch a tirade against the government.