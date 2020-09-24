Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Old Mirpur police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two ‘robbers’ after an encounter at the new bus terminal, adding one of their accomplices, however, managed to escape. Police said that three robbers entered a Hyderabad-bound passenger coach and as soon as the coach left the bus terminal, they started looting the passengers at gunpoint. Police further said that some cops standing at a picket sensing something fishy signaled the coach to stop. On seeing police, the robbers tried to flee by resorting to aerial firing. However, police chased them and apprehended two of them identified as Usama and Qadir, both Bhatti Rajputs, and residents of Shadi Palli.