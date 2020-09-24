Share:

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says promotion of maritime sector is vital to fully benefit from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reported by Radio Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of World Maritimes Day, today, he said the government has declared this year as Blue Economy Year which is a good step.

The Naval Chief said increasing pollution besides traditional challenges is a serious issue and there is a need of collective efforts by all coastal countries to cope these problems.

He said Pakistan Navy has taken various steps including cleanliness of ports, prevention of oil spill and plantation of mangroves in coastal areas.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reiterated to extend full cooperation for promotion of ship industry and development of maritime sector.