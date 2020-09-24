Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Rehbar Committee is likely to be dissolved and its responsi­bilities to be handed over to the newly-formed Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM).

According to sources within Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) the opposition parties have decided to dissolve the Rehbar Committee and all the respon­sibilities of the committee are likely to be given to the PDM. The sources further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has suggested Maulana Fazl to be the chief of the PDM and the post of general secretary to be given to Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP).

Meanwhile, in its meeting on Wednesday the Rehbar Com­mittee demanded the opposi­tion leadership for devising a complete plan and strategy for the newly-formed PDM. The meeting of the Rehbar Commit­tee was attended by all the lead­ers of the opposition parties. Meanwhile, talking to the media after the meeting the convener of the committee Akram Khan Durrani said that the opposition leadership should devise a plan with no further delay for the purpose to start practical move­ment against the government.

He stated that future of the Re­hbar Committee was in hands of the opposition leadership; adding that a desperation had taken place within the ranks of those who had imposed the cur­rent government on the people of Pakistan.

To a question, Durrani said that decision of Maulana Fazl whether to appear before the NAB or not will be taken af­ter consensus with the party leadership. Speaking on the occasion, PPP’s senior leader Syed Nayyer Bukhari said that agenda of the recent All Par­ties Conference (APC) was dis­cussed in the meeting of the Rehbar Committee.

He claimed that all protests against the government will be started on the date fixed by the APC. The Awami National Par­ty (ANP) senior leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that he had been receiving threats since 2010 and lost his only son in war against terrorism, but still he was fighting for dignity of motherland.