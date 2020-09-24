ISLAMABAD - The Rehbar Committee is likely to be dissolved and its responsibilities to be handed over to the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
According to sources within Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) the opposition parties have decided to dissolve the Rehbar Committee and all the responsibilities of the committee are likely to be given to the PDM. The sources further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has suggested Maulana Fazl to be the chief of the PDM and the post of general secretary to be given to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
Meanwhile, in its meeting on Wednesday the Rehbar Committee demanded the opposition leadership for devising a complete plan and strategy for the newly-formed PDM. The meeting of the Rehbar Committee was attended by all the leaders of the opposition parties. Meanwhile, talking to the media after the meeting the convener of the committee Akram Khan Durrani said that the opposition leadership should devise a plan with no further delay for the purpose to start practical movement against the government.
He stated that future of the Rehbar Committee was in hands of the opposition leadership; adding that a desperation had taken place within the ranks of those who had imposed the current government on the people of Pakistan.
To a question, Durrani said that decision of Maulana Fazl whether to appear before the NAB or not will be taken after consensus with the party leadership. Speaking on the occasion, PPP’s senior leader Syed Nayyer Bukhari said that agenda of the recent All Parties Conference (APC) was discussed in the meeting of the Rehbar Committee.
He claimed that all protests against the government will be started on the date fixed by the APC. The Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that he had been receiving threats since 2010 and lost his only son in war against terrorism, but still he was fighting for dignity of motherland.