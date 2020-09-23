Share:

ISLAMABAD-Animal lovers wanting a playful dog which will chase sticks and play tug-of-war may want to go for a specific breed. Not all dogs are as playful as each other, a study suggests, with sheepdogs, retrievers and German shepherds among the most fun. Owners of Yorkshire terriers and King Charles spaniels may find their pets cannot be bothered with rough-and-tumble play and would rather sit and be gently patted instead. Researchers analyzed the behavior of almost 190,000 dogs of more than 138 breeds to judge their playfulness. They found breeds created to work closely with their owners, like the collies which round up sheep, or foxhounds traditionally used for hunting, tend to be more playful. Smaller, companion animals like chihuahuas and shihtzus, do not play as much. Professor NiclasKolm, first author of the study from Stockholm University, said: ‘We found breeds that normally work closely with their owners, such as herding and sporting dogs, have the highest levels of play.’