ISLAMABAD -The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar remained stable in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 166.22. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165.9 and Rs 166.4 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 78 paisas and closed at Rs 194.38 against the last day’s trading of Rs 195.16.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.58, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 211.05 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.92. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained unchanged to close at Rs 45.25 and Rs 44.31 respectively.