LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government was working on setting up 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which would bring economic revolution.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of development work in industrial sector here on Wednesday.

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Nabeel Hashmi briefed the meeting regarding development work and industrialization.

Provincial Minister directed to accelerate development work and asked to contact federal government for the resolution of electricity, suigas and other problems of industrial estates.

He said steps should be taken to identify and resolve the problems with the consultation of stakeholders. ‘Investment of billions of rupees was coming through industrialization’, he said adding, Quaid-i-Azam Business Park was a milestone for industrial development.

The government was setting up industrial estates on thousands of acres in Southern Punjab which would bring economic revolution in the region.

He directed PIEDMC to work actively for the completion of development work in industrial estates. CEO PIEDMC, officers, Director Punjab Board of Investment and officers of industries department attended the meeting.