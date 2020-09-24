Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, terming Shehbaz Sharif's press conference as the last flicker of a candle before fading out, has said that through this press conference, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was trying unsuccessfully to paint his expected arrest in corruption cases as political.

He said that the possible arrest of Shehbaz Sharif was not a personal wish or political revenge of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Rather it will be due to unprecedented corruption during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure as Chief Minister Punjab.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan further said that Shehbaz Sharif's claim of not committing corruption of a single dime was absolutely correct as Shehbaz Sharif had embezzled trillions of dollars, Euros, Dinars, Dirhams and Rupees from national exchequer.

Responding to Shehbaz Sharif's statement regarding the state of the country's economy, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that even at the beginning of this year, Shehbaz Sharif had shouted about the destruction of the country's economy, but by the grace of God and Prime Minister Imran Khan's timely and effective policies, the government passed this test gracefully.

He said that Punjab, which made a profit of Rs 100 billion, had incurred a debt of Rs 1,250 billion in 10 years of Shehbaz Sharif's Chief Ministership.

After plundering Pakistan's treasury, money laundering, nepotism, Shehbaz Sharif's wail on wheat, flour and sugar availability tentamounts to a fox turning monk.

He said that the then Prime Minister of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while rewarding his masters, allowed biggest subsidy on sugar in history of Pakistan. Punjab Information Minister also said that the N-League leaders met top military brass and heads of the intelligence agencies privately, while these same hypocritical leaders target the national security agencies. He said that the international community is proud to be an equal participant in Pakistan's economic activities in these days.