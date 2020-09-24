Share:

KARACHI - Secretary Sindh Local Government (LG), Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah has directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay. Najam Ahmad Shah said this in a performance review meeting of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) along with officials of Sindh LG department, said a statement on Wednesday. The Secretary LG reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects of the KDA.

Najam directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work as well as ensure best possible quality in execution of the development works.