ISLAMABAD -The PSX on Wednesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,876.26 points against 41,828.91points on the last working day, with positive change of 47.35 points (0.11 per cent). A total 582,794,744 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 441,286,493 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.884 billion against Rs12.959 billion previous day. As many as 420 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 218 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 167,490,500 shares and price per share of Rs1,Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 51,805,500 and price per share of Rs17.95 and Jah. Sidd. Co with a volume of 36,252,000 and price per share of Rs29.06. Colgate PalmXDXB recorded maximum increase of Rs109.93 per share, closing at Rs3010 whereas Indus Dyeing was runner up with the increase of Rs40.70 per share, closing at Rs583.58. Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs290 per share, closing at Rs8400 whereas Island Textile shares decreased by Rs40.78 per share closing at Rs1000.