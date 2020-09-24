Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has said that scheme has been prepared with Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to resolve sewerage issues around city court on permanent basis. “We do understand difficulties being faced by litigants and lawyers. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would fully cooperate with Karachi Bar Association for resolving the issues,” the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing to an event hosted by Karachi Bar Association in his honour. President Karachi Bar Association Munir Ahmed Malik Advocate, General Secretary GM Korai Advocate, Joint Secretary Nadeem Mangi Advocate, Spokesman Anwar Memon, Treasurer Shanti Devi, Nadeem Shaikh Advocate, Saleem Michael, Bar members and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

Shallwani said that it was one of the busiest places as hundreds of cases were heard in the city court on daily basis while accused from across the city were also brought here that’s why it was city government’s responsibility to resolve civic issues here.