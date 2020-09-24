Share:

Turkey reported 1,767 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 308,069 in the country, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 72 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,711, according to the data shared by the ministry.

A total of 1,027 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 270,723 in Turkey. The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,561 in Turkey.

Turkish health professionals conducted 112,102 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 9,608,370.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.