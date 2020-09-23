Share:

India’s systematic oppression of the Kashmiri people and its attempts to demographically replace them have become so egregious that they can no longer be ignored by the rest of the world. Despite a trend from international organisations and leaders of different countries to brush off India’s atrocities, the situation has gotten so bad that more and more international leaders have spoken up against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir, and the cruel apartheid and human rights violations it is committing in the illegally occupied region. Most recent to speak up is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who in his address to the United Nations General Assembly via video-link on Tuesday, called the Kashmir conflict, which he emphasised was key to the stability and peace of South Asia, “a burning issue”.

The statement of course has caused outrage among Indian officials, who have been used to getting away with bullying and pressuring other countries into silence or compliance. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T S Tirumurti called Erdogan’s remarks “gross interference” in the country’s internal affairs. What is ironic is that Erdogan espoused the same sentiment that the UN has with regards to Kashmir, which is to solve this issue through dialogue within the framework of the UN resolutions and in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir. Somehow abiding by international law has now become controversial for India—which had through its illegal tactics, attempted to make the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir into a purely internal matter.

Internal matter it is no longer, if it ever was. Pakistan is not the only country bringing this up on the largest of stages on the international front. Thanks to good diplomatic efforts, other countries are also now joining the cause for Kashmir, and this will be a poignant issue in the UNGA session, no matter how much India objects to it.