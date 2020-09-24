Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as Indian Army troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violations continued along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the incident took place in Dewa Sector along the LoC. Pakistan Army retaliated and inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy. The ISPR said that Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire and added there were reports of substantial damage to Indian post and men and material. However, the ISPR said, “During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noor ul Hassan, age 29 years and Sepoy Waseem Ali, age 25 years embraced shahadat.”

Firing and shelling by Indian Army troops along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been on the rise. There have been 2,333 ceasefire violations by Indian troops during the current year so far. Two weeks back, in yet another incident of unprovoked aggression, Indian border security forces resorted to targeting the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier. Havaldar Liaqat (39), a resident of Chakwal district, had embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. On September 22, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on the Pak-Afghan border after terrorists attacked a post in the area from across the border. The post was located in the Bajur sector of the international border.