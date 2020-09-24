Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal capital Islamabad reported 39 more Covid-19 cases as virus killed 8 and infected 532 more Pakistanis during the past 24 hours. According to the official data, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 84 virus cases and 2 deaths during the same period. The data shows that Islamabad reported 39 cases, AJK 16 cases besides 1 death and GB reported 29 cases, besides 1 death. According to official portal, 293,916 people have so far recovered from the virus. The country-wide death toll has reached 6,432 while number of active cases in the country stands at 7,070 with critical cases reaching 558. Punjab has reported 115 more Coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours. No new deaths were recorded during this period. With the new cases, the provincial tally has risen to 98,602 while the death toll remains 2,227. Sindh has recorded 408 new Coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours. This is the second time in two weeks that the province has recorded more than 400 cases in a day. The total number of cases in Sindh is now 134,845, while the death toll has reached 2,471. Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases have risen again in Balochistan province setting alarm bells ringing in the province. From August 25 to date, over 1,000 people have been infected with the deadly Covid-19, bringing the tally in the province to 14,607 on September 23 and the death count to 145. According to a World Health Organisation report, Balochistan’s capital city, Quetta, reported a positivity rate of 9.4 percent on September 20, which was higher than any other major city or district in the country.