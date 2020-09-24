Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the current coronavirus situation report said that two more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,471 and 408 new cases emerged when record 18360 tests were conducted raising the tally to 134,845.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that two more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2471 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. The Sindh CM said that 18,360 samples were tested against which 408 cases emerged that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,274,684 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 134,845 cases, of them 95.6 percent or 128,964 patients recovered, including 154 overnight. According to the Chief Minister, currently 3,410 patients were under treatment, of them 3120 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 285 in different hospitals. The condition of 146 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 408 new cases, 184 had been detected from Karachi division, including 62 from South, 37 East, 33 each in Central and Korangi, Malir 12 and seven West.

He added that Badin had 31 cases, Larkana six, Ghotki four, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Umerkot two each and Dadu one.