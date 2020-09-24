Share:

Swat - A thirteen-year-old boy was strangulated to death in Qandeel area of tehsil Madyan after being molested, police informed yesterday.

SP Investigation Swat, Nazir Khan, told the media that the incident had taken place in Qandeel area of tehsil Madyan on 19 September, where the deceased Muhammad Ajmal left his home along with his sheep and goats to nearest cattle fields, however, he did not return in the evening.

His family later started searching for him. Meanwhile, a friend of the deceased namely Mubarak informed them family that Ajmal’s dead body was found hanging with a tree at a cattle field. During the initial investigation, the police said that Ajmal was sexually molested before he was tortured and murdered.

Following the special directives of DIG Malakand Ijaz Khan, the city police reached the spot and interrogated the incident.

After tireless efforts, the police arrested the culprit Waqar who is a close relative of the deceased.

The SP Investigation said that Waqar had admitted his crime.